Varsity golf breaks new ground at IIT Finals

The pursuit of bragging rights as the first-ever ICTSI Intercollegiate Tour (ITT) champion culminates in three days of high-stakes action beginning tomorrow at the Summit Point Golf and Country Club in Lipa City.

More than just a final leg, this event is a historic milestone — ushering in a new era of organized collegiate golf in the country. It serves as a proving ground not only for individual brilliance but also for team unity and competitive maturity among the country’s most promising student-athletes.

Launched in June and co-developed by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc. and the Philippine Golf Foundation, the IIT was created with a bold vision: to elevate golf as a legitimate varsity sport, on par with basketball, volleyball and athletics in the collegiate scene.

Through structured, high-level competition and a development-driven approach, the Tour aims to create pathways for scholarships, professional careers and international exposure for young Filipino golfers.

By integrating World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) points into the competition, the ITT is already aligning itself with global standards. This means players not only compete for national glory but also gain traction on the world stage — an unprecedented opportunity in the local golf scene.

Over the last two months, the Tour held four action-packed legs at premier courses including Royal Northwoods, Splendido Taal, Caliraya Springs, Pradera Verde, Beverly Place and Eastridge. These legs tested the mettle of collegiate golfers in varying conditions, from tight fairways to wind-swept greens — creating a truly well-rounded battlefield for the game’s rising stars.

The result: A finals field stacked with talent. On the men’s side, 14 top-performing golfers from leading universities and colleges earned their spot in the individual championship.

Meanwhile, eight of the country’s leading collegiate women golfers will vie for supremacy in the ladies’ division.

In the team competition, seven schools in both divisions will clash under a three-to-play format, emphasizing not just individual skill but also team chemistry and strategic depth.

Among the standouts in the men’s individual competition are Sean Granada of College of St. Benilde-1, who won at Splendido Taal, and Zachary Castro of La Salle-1, the Pradera Verde leg champion. They will be challenged by a formidable field including Rans Balay-odao (University of the Cordilleras), Emilio Carpio (UP-1), Emilio Curran (Ateneo-1), and others from La Salle, Ateneo, UP and CSB.

On the women’s side, a three-way battle is expected among leg winners Julia Lua (La Salle-1), Addie Manhit (UP-1), and Shane Tan (Ateneo-2). But with equally capable challengers such as Katrisse Datoc (UP-1), Natasha Bantug (CSB-1), Stacey Chan (La Salle-1), and Tatiana Ong (Ateneo-2), fans can expect a tight and thrilling race to the finish.