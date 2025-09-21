UP wizkid brings dying salt industry hope

Reyes saw this gap firsthand. Traditional methods, he explained, often exclude the very communities that need them most.

“The usual way of producing salt is not accessible. Traditional salt farming requires salt beds and a large amount of capital to start. These are some of the reasons why coastal communities are unable to pursue it,” he said.

SolAsin offers a simple alternative: filtered seawater, sunlight, and occasional remixing are all it takes to produce flaky salt, a high-value variant used as a finishing touch for gourmet dishes. Sold at around P300 to P500 per 240 grams, flaky salt represents a promising new livelihood for coastal communities, opening access to premium markets such as hotels, restaurants, and even tourists.

Reyes’ journey with SolAsin began not in a laboratory, but through a sense of civic duty.

“I want to say that we should not waste the time we have, especially on our thesis. Let’s make it meaningful and focus — if we cannot think of a topic, then let’s focus on the communities we belong to. In that way, we can contribute to their development and also make an impact on society,” he reflected.

His design philosophy mirrors his identity as an Iskolar ng Bayan — to create with, and for, the people. Reyes worked closely with coastal residents and local authorities during SolAsin’s prototyping stage, refining the unit based on community feedback.

Scaling up SolAsin

As national winner of the James Dyson Award, Reyes took home P361,300 in prize money, which he plans to channel into further development.

“The prize money will be a big help in developing the prototype. There are still many components that need to be produced, like molds and the manufacturing process itself, which also require funding. A portion will also go to pilot testing — bringing the prototype to coastal communities and determining what needs to be improved,” he explained.

SolAsin’s design allows for mass production through thermoforming and a stackable form, keeping costs low and making it feasible to sell in hardware stores.

But scaling up will require more than just design tweaks. Reyes underscored the need for collaboration with both private investors and government agencies to ensure SolAsin’s sustainable rollout in coastal communities.

“Investors would be a huge help since their support can further refine the prototype. The government, for its part, can provide backing for this development and invention so it can be properly implemented in coastal communities and boost local salt production,” he said.

A win beyond the award

Judges praised SolAsin for its simplicity, scalability, and social impact, calling it a model of how design can empower communities. But for Reyes, the recognition is not just personal — it’s collective.

“This recognition is more than just a personal achievement — it is a win for the communities that inspired SolAsin. My goal has always been to design with and for the people, and this award gives me the opportunity to further develop the project so it can truly uplift local salt farmers,” he said.

As he prepares to bring SolAsin to the international stage of the James Dyson Award, Reyes remains grounded in the vision that started it all: to give back to the coastal communities of Pangasinan, and to help the Philippines rediscover its salty heritage — not just as a staple, but as a source of dignity and livelihood.