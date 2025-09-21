Teodoro: PNP, DILG following legal process after violent protests

Defense Secretary Gilberto "Gibo" Teodoro said the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) are following due legal process in response to the violence that broke out during the anti-corruption rally in Metro Manila on Sunday.

In an interview, Teodoro said: "The police and the DILG are following legal process. It is in the law and does not need any directive from the President, because crimes have been committed against the police. That already warrants a warrantless arrest. The legal process is ongoing. In the case of the minor citizen, we are already coordinating with the DSWD (Department of Social Welfare and Development)."

He stressed the importance of fast-tracking clearing operations, citing the need for greater security measures due to Typhoon Nando.

"It is not that we are disregarding the corruption issue that the country is facing, but we also need to respond to the areas affected by the enhanced habagat and the super typhoon," he said.

As of the latest report, Teodoro added that both lanes of EDSA are now passable and have been cleared.