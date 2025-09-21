'SUPERMAN' SOARS ONTO HBO MAX

DC Studios’ blockbuster movie Superman is now streaming exclusively on HBO Max.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

Superman stars David Corenswet (Twisters, Hollywood) in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult (the X-Men movies, Juror #2) as Lex Luthor. The movie also includes Edi Gathegi (For All Mankind), Anthony Carrigan (Barry, Gotham), Nathan Fillion (the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, The Suicide Squad), Isabela Merced (The Last of Us season two, Alien Romulus), Skyler Gisondo (Licorice Pizza, Booksmart), Sara Sampaio (At Midnight), María Gabriela de Faría (The Moodys), Wendell Pierce (Selma, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan), Alan Tudyk (Andor), Pruitt Taylor Vince (Bird Box) and Neva Howell (Greedy People).

The movie is written and directed by James Gunn and produced with DC Studios head Peter Safran. Nikolas Korda, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars Winther serve as executive producers. Characters are based on Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster’s DC Superman.