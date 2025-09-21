Solon pushes forensic science advancement for PNP

Parañaque Second District Representative Brian Raymund Yamsuan is pushing for the swift passage of a bill that would modernize crime scene investigation by incorporating forensic science into police training.

He stressed that House Bill (HB) 2244 would support the Department of the Interior and Local Government’s efforts to strengthen crime prevention and response.

The bill would ensure that law enforcement is trained to use advanced methods for collecting and analyzing evidence.

The solon also said the bill is timely, especially with the country’s growing forensic science capabilities, noting the establishment of the National Forensics Institute by UP Manila in June.

The lawmaker stated that it is time to replace outdated investigative methods and keep pace with rapid advancements in science and technology.

He added that passing HB 2244 is a crucial step in a broader reform of the country’s justice system and would strengthen the capabilities of law enforcement in the modern era.