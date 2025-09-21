SM GUUN turns waste into opportunity

Developing markets for recovered materials is a crucial step in achieving a successful waste management system for a waste-free future.

SM GUUN Environmental Company Inc. (SM GUUN), a joint venture of SM Prime Holdings, Inc. and Yokohama-based Japanese environmental solutions company GUUN, takes the next bold step in its sustainability journey by creating a collaborative ecosystem dedicated to waste transformation and circularity.

The initiative, developed in collaboration with circularity partners, is designed to reimagine waste not as an endpoint but as a renewable resource.

Circularity in action

“At SM GUUN, we see waste as the beginning of new opportunities,” said George Cheung, SM GUUN president.

This new model brings together technology innovators, manufacturers, policymakers, and community organizations. Working collectively, the group aims to scale up advanced recycling, upcycling, and waste-to-energy solutions, while reducing dependence on landfills and minimizing environmental impact.