SM GUUN turns waste into opportunity

Developing markets for recovered materials is a crucial step in achieving a successful waste management system for a waste-free future.
SM GUUN Environmental Company Inc. (SM GUUN), a joint venture of SM Prime Holdings, Inc. and Yokohama-based Japanese environmental solutions company GUUN, takes the next bold step in its sustainability journey by creating a collaborative ecosystem dedicated to waste transformation and circularity.
The initiative, developed in collaboration with circularity partners, is designed to reimagine waste not as an endpoint but as a renewable resource.
Circularity in action
“At SM GUUN, we see waste as the beginning of new opportunities,” said George Cheung, SM GUUN president.
This new model brings together technology innovators, manufacturers, policymakers, and community organizations. Working collectively, the group aims to scale up advanced recycling, upcycling, and waste-to-energy solutions, while reducing dependence on landfills and minimizing environmental impact.
"Through this ecosystem, and with the strength of our partners, we are turning waste into valuable resources — for the environment, the economy, and society,” said Cheung.
The initiative goes beyond waste management. It focuses on creating circular value chains that generate economic opportunity, reduce emissions, and foster social inclusion. SM GUUN emphasizes that partnerships are key to making circularity both systemic and sustainable.
A blueprint for the future
In Asia, establishing end markets is still a new frontier. The challenging process requires creating demand from businesses that use recovered materials for waste transformation.
A waste-free future starts with strategic steps taken together. Through the SM Green Movement, SM Prime drives sustainability by prioritizing waste management, water stewardship, and energy efficiency, creating a lasting positive impact for communities and the planet.
“Investing in facilities to support the infrastructure that can process the raw materials is still in its infancy. That’s why it’s encouraging to have partners who are like-minded in innovation and purpose, taking collaborative action,” said Cheung.
As businesses worldwide face growing pressure to deliver on climate commitments and ESG goals, SM GUUN’s ecosystem offers a replicable model for sustainable growth. With its network of circularity partners, the company positions itself at the forefront of the circular economy transition.
SM Prime Holdings Inc. (SM Prime) is one of the largest integrated property developers in Southeast Asia, committed to creating sustainable, innovative, and inclusive spaces for Filipinos. Guided by its vision of building a better future, SM Prime develops malls, residences, offices, hotels, and leisure properties that support the growth of communities across the Philippines.
Through the SM Green Movement, SM Prime champions sustainability by focusing on waste management, water stewardship, and energy efficiency for lasting impact. The movement empowers individuals, families, and communities to take part in simple acts that create shared prosperity for generations to come.