Protesters demand Marcos Jr.’s resignation

A pro-Duterte group on Sunday staged a protest rally at the EDSA Shrine, calling for the resignation of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., saying the chief executive should be held accountable for alleged anomalies surrounding flood control projects.

Quezon City Councilor Rannie Ludovica said corruption in government is rampant, spanning from the President down to members of Congress.

"This flood control project is just one of the anomalies of our government," Ludovica told the Daily Tribune.

"Imagine, just the passing of the 2025 budget, it is already full. Almost P800 billion is in insertions, and the congressmen are playing with the funds. In the Department of Public Works and Highways, they put a huge amount of funds. They reduced it in education, they reduced it in health, and there are still a lot of anomalies," Ludovica added.

He also raised concerns about the P500 billion Maharlika Fund sourced from various government agencies.

"Do they have a report? Do they have an update? No. The 25 tons of gold reserve, they sold it," Ludovica said.

He further noted the surge in flood control projects highlighted in Marcos Jr.’s 2025 SONA, linking it to recent typhoons and flooding.

"This flood control, maybe God is the one who moved it. Because if you remember, in his [President Marcos Jr.] SONA [State of the Nation Address] he increased the flood control to almost 5,500 plus. Suddenly we experienced a lot of typhoons and flooding, and we saw the anomalies. So this, we cannot delay it any longer. We, ordinary citizens, we are the ones who are suffering because of the corruption committed by our government officials," Ludovica said.

Daisy Dela Paz, a 65-year-old member of NGO Angat Buhay from Taytay, Rizal, said she joined the rally for the sake of her grandchildren.

"It's too much, they're doing too much. I don't want it anymore, our grandchildren are pitiful. This is a fight for our grandchildren," she said.

Dela Paz stressed that all officials involved in corruption should be held accountable.

"They really need to be jailed. I just want everyone in jail, all the corrupt people, to be jailed. That's what I want, so that other officials and politicians won't be able to do the same," she added.

Third-year Political Science student Andrea Miranda of San Beda University said she joined the rally to exercise civic engagement and push for government accountability.

"Specially, the money of the people involved here. And especially, the people are more powerful than the government. So it's like an active participation where we fight for what is right," Miranda said.

She added, "Of course, transparency and accountability of the government should be first above anything. As long as there is accountability in the government, that should be first. So, if you're in the position in the first place, you should do your responsibility."

Miranda emphasized that her participation was entirely voluntary.