PNP, DILG gear up for typhoon onslaught

The Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) have mobilized resources and personnel in preparation for super typhoon "Nando."

Acting PNP chief Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. said the force has been placed on high alert, following President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to ensure the safety of communities in the typhoon’s path.

“Our police forces in the affected areas have already been alerted and tasked to prepare in coordination with the local government units, especially in danger zones that include low-lying areas and coastal communities,” Nartatez said in a statement.

The PNP is also working closely with the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, which has raised its alert status to red, the highest level.

Nartatez added that commanders were ordered to ensure the safety of their own personnel and their families, noting, “It is difficult to respond when you’re also thinking about your family’s safety.”

Meanwhile, Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla ordered all local government units (LGUs) in the typhoon’s projected path to conduct preemptive evacuations immediately.

“Lives are at stake. Preemptive evacuation is no longer an option — it is an obligation of government and a responsibility of communities,” Remulla said.

He urged residents in vulnerable areas to follow evacuation orders without delay.

The DILG had previously issued an advisory on Saturday, directing LGUs to implement preemptive measures, including liquor bans, “no-sail” policies, clearing waterways, and preparing evacuation centers.

Remulla stressed that these measures must be implemented swiftly due to the increased threat.

LGUs have been instructed to ensure that evacuation centers have power, are well-stocked with supplies, and are safe for evacuees. They are also tasked with securing critical infrastructure and providing food and humanitarian aid.