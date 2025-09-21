Pinoy crowd fuels Turks

Despite Alas Pilipinas’ exit after the group stage, Filipino fans continue to troop to the game venue to witness fierce action in the ongoing 2025 FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship.

While Alas put the world on notice with its gutsy campaign in a historic maiden stint, visiting teams have fallen in love with the local crowd.

Quarterfinal-bound Turkey expressed gratitude to the warm support it received from Pinoy volleyball fans especially during the team’s crucial Round of 16 game against the Netherlands.

Turkish players were surprised to hear the crowd cheering for them.

It got Turkey pumped up as they beat the Dutch, 27-29, 25-23, 25-16, 25-19, on Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena for a historic trip to the Last 8.

The world No. 14-ranked Turks are in their first quarters appearance after five participations since 1956.

“From the first game, the momentum was with us. The difference is that before, we were always playing against the crowd,” Turkey team captain Murat Yenipazar said.

“The crowd was with us because we asked Filipinos to cheer for us, and I think it worked,” he added.

Turkey extended its unbeaten run to four games ahead of its quarters match against world no. 1 Poland.

“In the next game, we hope for even more support from the Filipinos. We want them to come and cheer for us,” Yenipazar said.

The Poles demolished Canada, 25-18, 23-25, 25-20, 25-14, to continue their redemption tour after a runner-up finish against Italy on their home soil in 2022.

Turkey and Poland are set to clash for a Final Four seat on Wednesday.