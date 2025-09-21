Philippine Navy reservists lead coastal cleanup drive in Navotas

The 21st Naval Group Reserve, through its Stakeholder Engagement initiative, brought together various offices to gather volunteers across Metro Manila during this year’s International Coastal Cleanup Day. The group spearheaded a cleanup drive along the coastal waters of Bagumbayan North, Navotas City, on 20 September 2025.

International Coastal Cleanup Day is the world’s largest volunteer effort for ocean health, held annually on the third Saturday of September. According to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), the Philippines remains the world’s third-largest source of marine litter.

The participation of the 21st NGR in Navotas highlighted the importance of multi-sector collaboration in collecting and segregating trash to reduce marine pollution and restore cleanliness in the area. By working alongside like-minded organizations, the 21st NGR and its partners demonstrated a commitment to national development beyond their traditional security roles.

Under the leadership of Commander 21st NGR CDR Marie-Paul B. De Luna PN(MNSA)(RES) and Deputy Commander 21st NGR CDR Maria Amber V. Hagada PN(MNSA)(RES), more than 235 participants from various units joined the cleanup drive.

This was successfully done in coordination with the following groups: National Capital Region Command, Armed Forces of the PH; 51st Engineering Brigade; Philippine Army General Headquarters and Headquarters Support Command; Camp General Emilio Aguinaldo Naval Installation and Facilities, NCR; 21st K9 and Metro Manila Dog Association K9; Senate BCMC CL 10-2024; AFP Reserve Command Field Liaison Office

11th and 12th Civil-Military Operations Battalion; Civil Military Operations Regiment, Philippine Army; 103rd and 105th Technical and Administrative Services Group; AFP Reserve Command and MARSCSSBn-FBI.