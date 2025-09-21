The series of mass protests across the country yesterday is clearly an expression of public outrage and increasing dissatisfaction with the powers that be over allegations of massive corruption in government. However, whether or not it leads to something bigger remains to be seen, considering we have not yet reached the needed critical mass to successfully stage another people power revolution.

Make no mistake, though, these mass action initiatives are crucial to applying political pressure on the President to really put his money where his mouth is. Now that he has called for an investigation, he should make sure that the result is not selective and that every person responsible is held criminally accountable, regardless of political affiliation.

This is a tall order because it has not been done yet. In the past, initiatives were deliberately picky, often weaponized to suppress political opponents and protect supporters and allies. Since they were not authentic and organic, they never really addressed the problem or resulted in genuine reforms.

I really doubt that the President initially intended this ongoing situation to happen. I think he just wanted to deflect attention away from himself so that he would not be blamed for this mess. Remember, it was he who initially gloated about his more than 5,500 flood control projects. So by flipping the narrative, he could pass the buck to someone else.

Ultimately, though, the buck stops with him. So he should really go all out on his “advocacy,” because if he does not, it might just be the tipping point needed to paradigmatically reach that critical mass. Filipinos are reactive and would emotionally respond to any event that suggests a blatant sense of injustice.

Right now, he can no longer afford to resort to optics play just to appease the public. The resignation of Speaker Romualdez is not enough. Everyone knows on paper he is no longer the head but could still run the show since he is still part of the majority and overwhelmingly enjoys the support of most congressmen. It is not like he was unceremoniously removed and is now part of the minority. If he is guilty, he should be punished and sent to jail.

Indeed, the onus is on the President, who can choose between protecting his friends or responding to the public call for transparency, accountability and good governance.

The situation may not be what he incipiently wanted. But if he plays his cards well, he has the opportunity to leave a lasting legacy.