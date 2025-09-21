PCC, NTC deal boost telecom oversight

The Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) and the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) have partnered to enhance oversight and ensure fair competition in the country’s data transmission industry.

The collaboration was formalized through a Memorandum of Agreement signed by PCC chairperson Michael Aguinaldo and NTC commissioner Ella Blanca Lopez. The agreement is in line with Section 18 of the Konektadong Pinoy Act, which mandates interagency cooperation and information sharing to support effective enforcement.

Aguinaldo said the agreement is a crucial step toward building a competitive and inclusive data transmission landscape.

“By working together, we can safeguard the sector from the dangers of those that would seek to damage or monopolize telecommunications to the detriment of consumers,” he said.

Lopez echoed his statements, emphasizing the need for collaboration to promote fairness throughout the industry.

“We are committed to fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory practices across the industry,” Lopez said. “This agreement sets the stage for strong interagency collaboration and responsible data sharing, enabling us to fulfill our mandates and better serve Filipino consumers.”