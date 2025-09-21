Pangilinan urges focus on accountability amid Manila protests

Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan on Sunday, 21 September, urged the public not to be distracted by the chaos, reminding them to remain focused on the ultimate goal: accountability and reform.

“Let us not get distracted by chaos. Let us keep our eyes on what matters most, demanding real change,” Pangilinan said, urging protesters to be a source of light in the midst of corruption-driven unrest.

The senator made the statement after some protesters clashed with cops along Ayala Bridge and set fire to vehicles blocking the road on Sunday afternoon.

Meanwhile, another violent protest erupted along Recto on Sunday night, which saw a budget hotel being set ablaze. Authorities said at least 17 persons were arrested, while more than 80 cops were hurt.

A former student activist, Pangilinan said his commitment to protest remains alive, especially as the nation faces the massive flood control corruption scandal.

He stressed the need to see investigations through to ensure that those responsible are held accountable.

“Corruption isn’t abstract, especially when it exploits people and even costs lives,” Pangilinan said. “Do not let this moment pass without change. This is the moment to turn outrage into reforms, so it will not be buried in bureaucracy or politics.”

The senator highlighted how citizens from all walks of life, including students, church groups, celebrities, and ordinary Filipinos, chose to risk their safety and set aside personal commitments to join the march.

“Every peso stolen means lives put at risk when floods strike, when disease spreads, and when people are robbed of their livelihoods,” he said, echoing the anger and frustration felt by the people.

Despite the noise and tension, Pangilinan encouraged Filipinos to channel their anger into collective action.

“This march is just the beginning of a longer fight for transparency and accountability. I hope we stand together until justice is won,” the senator called on the people.

Building on the people’s momentum, Pangilinan urged the public to hold on to their anger and turn it into collective action, a driving force to fight for what is right and for the Filipino lives that have been exploited, abused, and robbed.

