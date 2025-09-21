Pangilinan: peaceful protests send strong message to leaders

Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan said peaceful mobilizations on Sunday, 21 September, send the strongest message to leaders.

Pangilinan joined the "Trillion Peso March" at EDSA Shrine, Quezon City, alongside Senators Bam Aquino and Risa Hontiveros, and ML Party-list Rep. Leila de Lima.

In an ambush interview, the senator underscored the people’s constitutional right to protest, calling it a vital way to hold public officials accountable and make their voices heard.

“That is a constitutionally guaranteed right, and therefore, now it is necessary to express our grievances," he said.

"I said there is no greater force in politics than when people themselves stand up, vote, and act," he added.

Pangilinan stressed that the public will not sit idly by nor allow cover-ups in the twin investigations in both the House and Senate. He emphasized that marching has historically been effective in conveying public anger and compelling officials to act.

"Because you know, politicians are also sensitive to what could happen to them—will they be voted again or not? If they see this, it's a big message to them. So protests like these should be supported," he added.

Acknowledging that the Senate’s integrity is under scrutiny, with some senators being accused of involvement, Pangilinan reaffirmed his impartiality and commitment to truth. “Let us see where the evidence will lead us. Let the evidence lead us to a conclusion, that's why these hearings are important."

During a House tri-committee hearing, sacked Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Assistant Engineer Brice Hernandez tagged Senators Jinggoy Estrada and Joel Villanueva as among those who benefited from questionable flood control projects.

Both Estrada and Villanueva denied Hernandez's allegations.