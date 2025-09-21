Pablo Nase and Josh Cullen's boisterous political rants

SB19's Pablo Nase and Josh Cullen created a stir on Facebook when the latter posted a very short video where they are musically ranting their political arias.

"Akala niyo ba na ang kapangyarihan, ay nasa inyo? Sino ba kayo (So, you thought that power is in you? Who are you)?" Nase said singing.

Cullen's reply was nothing short of shocking: "Mga pu--' in- n'yo!!!"

The post has gained 2.3 million views, 6,100 comments and 91,000 reactions.

Apparently, Nase and Cullen's political arias were an aftermath of the billowing frustration of current corruption issues that plagued government entities.