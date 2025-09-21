Outreach that transforms

A week ago, I attended a Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) outreach program for our vulnerable senior citizens in Las Piñas. The program distributed P6,000 to more than 10,000 beneficiaries.

At first glance, these were simple transactions (bills handed over, signatures affixed) but the atmosphere told another story. I saw tears that seemed to release years of worry, and smiles that reminded me of grandchildren seeing their grandparents cared for. Those moments of joy felt contagious, moments you wish could last a lifetime.

I admit I get emotional every time I join programs for seniors. I remember our beloved Visitacion “Nanay Bising” Pontina, who raised my sister Ann and me with the quiet strength of a woman who had known both hardship and hope. She wasn’t just a nanny, she was our compass, teaching us through her stories of poverty and perseverance.

When we helped her set up a small sari-sari store in Zapote, she did not keep the blessings to herself. She would set aside portions of what she earned to share with other seniors in her neighborhood who had less. Even in her frailty, battling cancer into her sixties, she lived by one truth: generosity means giving more than what you can spare. Today, she is still remembered and loved by her community.

Stories like Nanay Bising’s remind me that generosity is never just about handouts — it is about transformation. That’s where my questions often begin. How do we ensure that these outreach programs do more than create fleeting moments of happiness? How do we turn compassion into a pathway for dignity?

Paulo Freire, in his book Pedagogy of the Oppressed, wrote that “true generosity consists precisely in fighting to destroy the causes which nourish false charity.” In other words, generosity is not only the act of giving; it is the act of lifting others out of situations that make them dependent in the first place.

This is where government must rise. Dole-outs, while appreciated, are not enough. Programs like the DSWD’s Sustainable Livelihood Program offer a vision of empowerment, equipping our people not only with financial support but with skills, training, and the means to create a more stable future. For seniors, this could mean access to cooperatives, livelihood projects suited to their capacity, and community centers where they can continue to contribute and belong.

I am proud of our own City Social Welfare and Development Office, led by Ms. Lowefe Romulo, who has been tireless in her mission. Even before I was elected, she worked closely with me in exploring initiatives that extend beyond temporary relief, and toward programs that give dignity back to our vulnerable.

As Proverbs 19:17 reminds us: “Whoever is generous to the poor lends to the Lord, and he will repay him for his deed.” May our generosity, both as individuals and as a government, not stop at handouts but bloom into lasting transformations, so that our seniors, like Nanay Bising, can live to the fullness of their lives with dignity, honor and love.