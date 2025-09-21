One big bark

It didn’t take long for National University (NU) to flaunt its vaunted firepower.

After taking it slow and easy in the first two quarters, the Bulldogs stepped on the gas and uncorked a strong third-quarter rally to pull off a 72-57 win over University of the East (UE) in Season 88 University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) men’s basketball tournament yesterday at the Quadricentennial Pavilion inside the University of Santo Tomas (UST) campus.

Paul Francisco and Kenshin Padrones as well as foreign student-athlete Omar John led the charge for the Bulldogs, who are off to a strong start after posting a disappointing 5-9 win-loss record in the eliminations last season that left them out of Final Four for the first time since Season 84.

Aside from having a strong start, the Bulldogs’ win was also a fitting gift to seniors Jake Figueroa, Steve Nash Enriquez and Jolo Manansala, who are making their farewell tour this season.

Also, it spoiled the first collegiate game of Chris Gavina, who replaced Jack Santiago as Red Warriors mentor in the off-season.

“We’re so thankful to have won this in our first game. It boosted our confidence for our upcoming games,” said Figueroa, putting premium on the important reminders given by their coach Jeff Napa.

“Coach Jeff told us to sustain our effort and aggressiveness every game. We always need to be ready.”

A native of Bacolor, Pampanga who won the UAAP juniors Most Valuable Player award, Figueroa ignited a 14-1 blast in the third quarter that transformed a slim 39-34 halftime lead into a 72-57 advantage that greatly demoralized the Red Warriors and allowed them to dictate the tempo the rest of the way.

The do-it-all wing player finished with 16 points, six rebounds, five steals, and two blocks while Francicso added 12 markers and four pulls for the Bulldogs, who looked fit and deadly to challenge reigning champion De La Salle University for the UAAP title.

Padrones also submitted solid numbers, finishing with a near double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds along with one steal and one block while John registered eight points, two rebounds, and one block in his first taste of UAAP action since Season 86.

But Napa was quick to warn his wards against complacency.

“It’s still a long way to go,” said Napa, one of the best shooters to play for the Sampaloc-based school.

“It’s very important for us to stay healthy because the season is still long. At least we’re happy to have overcome our first game without anybody suffering any serious injury.”

It was such a tough loss for the Red Warriors, who underwent a rebuilding in the off-season following the departures of Rain Maga, Jack Cruz-Dumont, Ethan Galang and head coach Jack Santiago.

Nigerian foreign student-athlete Precious Momowei led UE with a double-double of 12 points and 16 rebounds, alongside three assists, two steals, and one block, while team captain John Abate registered 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting with two rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block.

Rookie Mo Tanedo, a product of West Nottingham University in the United States, showed promise with eight points, two rebounds, and two assists.

The Scores:

NU (72) — Figueroa 16, Francisco 12, Padrones 10, John 8, Santiago 8, Palacielo 6, Jumamoy 4, Manansala 3, Enriquez 3, Garcia 2, Dela Cruz 0, Parks 0, Solomon 0, Tulabut 0, Reyes 0.

UE (57) — Momowei 12, Abate 10, Tañedo 8, Dumont 5, Datumalim 5, Caoile 4, Lagat 4, Lingolingo 4, Jimenez 4, Rosete 1, Robles 0, Mulingtapang 0, Cabero 0, Malaga 0, Despi 0.

QUARTERS: 24-20, 39-34, 59-45, 72-57.