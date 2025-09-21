Omandam, Lim storm into Damosa Land 5150 wins

SAMAL ISLAND — Eryk Omandam and Natasha Doromal-Lim stamped their class in style, powering their way to the men’s and women’s titles of the inaugural Damosa Land 5150 Triathlon on Sunday here.

The duo conquered the challenging Olympic-distance course — comprising a 1.5km swim, 40km bike and 10km run — with sheer determination and strategic racing.

Omandam, only 20 years old and a third-year Human Resource Management student at University of Mindanao, clinched the men’s title in two hours and 20:24 minutes (20:20 swim, 1:12:12 bike, 44:04 run), surging past more experienced triathletes.

“The bike was manageable but tough because you never know what’s coming. But during the run, I realized I was in a good position because I couldn’t see anyone close behind,” said Omandam in Filipino, who also ruled the 20-24 age category of the event organized by Sunrise Events Inc. which drew over 1,110 athletes from across the Philippines and other countries.

Omandam, fresh from a fourth-place age group finish in IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu, outpaced Arthur Abogado (2:22:26), who dominated the 45-49 division, and Jonard Saim (2:26:21), who settled for third overall.

The Damosa Land 5150 debut not only crowned champions but also cemented its place as a premier race in the Philippine triathlon calendar — one that delivered scenic views, shifting challenges and breakthrough performances from start to finish.

In the women’s race, Lim delivered a breakthrough performance after five previous 5150 starts. She clocked 2:47:33 (26:01 swim, 1:18:50 bike, 58:11 run), finally tasting victory after years of consistent training and recent work with a coach.

“I’ve been preparing for two years now,” said the 32-year-old Lim, who also captured the 30-34 age group title. “The swim was tricky because of the current, and the bike route was really challenging. But the run was almost perfect — shaded and flat.”

Lim held off Faith Garcia (2:50:55) for the overall title, with Alessandra Aquino finishing third (2:53:24) and clinching the 20-24 category crown.

Athletes raced under shifting weather, with overcast skies during the swim giving way to bright sunshine in the bike leg. The run segment, set against a tree-lined path, offered brief relief with its shade and scenic backdrop, though the final uphill stretch proved a punishing end for many.

Other age group champions in the women’s field of the event, held in partnership with Damosa Land Inc., included Hong Kong’s Giselle Li (16-19 — 3:12:25), Alexis Belen (25-29 — 2:58:46), Aime Teodisio (35-39 — 3:06:23), Joanna Marie Cruz (40-44 — 2:49:25), Catherine Arias (45-49 — 2:48:03), Sheila Tan (50-54 — 3:22:33), and Japan’s Tomoko Dodo (70-74 – 4:03:01).

In the men’s division, York Shan Nasol topped the 16-19 category with a time of 2:38:53, while Eduardo Catoc bagged the 25-29 crown in 2:41:14. Other standouts included John Mark Rama (30-34 — 2:31:47), Patrick Serrano (40-44 — 2:29:14), Swiss national Roman Menz (50-54 — 2:34:41), Erwin Amadeo (55-59 — 3:14:48), Robert Shannon from the US (60-64 — 2:59:39), and Nick Cudmore (65-69 — 3:08:43).

In the shorter Sunrise Sprint race (750m swim, 20km bike, 5km run), Ann Marie Tigullo dominated the women’s field in 1:38:37 (16:45-45:10-33:07), also winning the 16-19 age category.

Other female sprint winners were Sherr Daniot (20-24 – 1:51:23), Regine Valentin (25-29 — 1:41:37), Antonette Bautista (30-34 — 1:39:17), Princess Kedtag (35-39 — 1:36:40), Jacqueline Orilla (40-44 — 2:03:49), and Jonna Menchavez (50-54 — 2:01:17).