Nourishing bodies, futures of Basilan children

With malnutrition still affecting many young children in the countryside, the League of Corporate Foundation (LCF) has embarked on a province-by-province campaign to fight wasting and stunting among hunger-prone kids.

The network of operating and grant-making corporate foundations and corporations has rolled out the LCF’s Initiative for Food Security, Nutrition, and Empowerment or LIFE in Isabela City and Tipo-Tipo town, both in Basilan.

“Through LIFE, we’re working to nourish not just bodies, but futures — starting here in Basilan, and moving province by province to help end child wasting and stunting for good,” Shem Jose Garcia, chairperson of LCF and executive director of Vivant Foundation, said.

LCF members Jollibee Group Foundation (JGF) and Zuellig Family Foundation (ZFF) have partnered to establish the Busog Lusog Talino (BLT) community kitchen in the city for the feeding of Muslim children and pregnant and lactating mothers.

The local government of Tipo-Tipo, Manila Water Foundation (MWF), Metrobank Foundation (MF) and ZFF also put up a water access, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) system in Barangay Bohelebung to provide residents with access to potable water.

JGF’s BLT community kitchen is where volunteers prepare and distribute meals for beneficiaries as well as train community stakeholders in safe food preparation, nutrition and quality standards.

JGF funded and oversaw the construction of the BLT which was inaugurated on 26 June. Governor Jim Hataman Salliman, Dr. Joyce Ann Arandia-Viar of ZFF, LA Cruzat of JGF, and LCF executive director Celine Santillan led the inauguration at the provincial government compound.

LCF said the BLT will be replicated in underserved areas of the province.

Meanwhile, MWF’s Project Bohe water system in Tipo-Tipo will provide villagers with 350,000 liters of clean and potable water daily.

Co-funded by MWF and MF, the facility will contribute to disease prevention, improved health outcomes, and enhanced local economic activity.

Reginald M. Andal, MWF executive director; Dr. Nur Khan Istarul of Tipo-Tipo Rural Health Unit; Ms. Nadzwa Sabanda, provincial nutrition action officer; Jennifer Nandu of ZFF; Aileen F. Duran, assistant program manager of MF; Philip Francisco U. Dy, president of MF; and Leo Mark Ventus, Metrobank Basilan branch head inaugurated the facility on 26 August.

MWF conducted technical capacity-building sessions and organized a group composed of local community leaders who will operate, manage and maintain the system, ensuring community ownership and stewardship.

In the next two years, LIFE, through LCF members and partners, plans to provide anthropometric tools to monitor child growth, raise funds to extend its reach, and expand its network of partners and supporters. Other LCF members, including East-West Seed Foundation and Ayala Foundation, are also preparing complementary initiatives in the province.

LIFE has likewise received donations from Jesus V. Del Rosario Foundation, Monde Nissin Corporation and ISSI Corporation.