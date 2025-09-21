New York man arrested after assaulting teen — NYPD

A 30-year-old man identified as Xavier Chapman was arrested on Friday, 19 September 2025 (20 September Philippine time) in connection with the assault of a 19-year-old woman.

Authorities said Chapman had his private parts exposed as he approached the woman, who was sitting on a park bench at Park Avenue and East 183rd Street in the Bronx around 3 AM on Wednesday. He then forced himself upon her by pinning her down, only letting go when she screamed and fought him off, according to police.

The NYPD released footage of a man dressed in all black matching Chapman’s appearance. Members of the police warrants section were able to positively identify him through an extensive video canvas, sources told the New York Post. He was subsequently charged with rape, sexual abuse, and harassment.

Chapman was recently charged with public lewdness and harassment after an incident in April earlier this year, where he exposed and pleasured himself in front of a Bronx man’s apartment. He pleaded not guilty in May, and the case was adjourned for possible dismissal the following month.

The incident highlights a rising trend of sexual assaults in New York City. NYPD statistics show a 21 percent increase from last year, which police say may be linked to changes in laws that now include “additional forms of sexual assault” in the definition of rape.