Naval reservists conduct massive cleanup drive

The 21st Naval Group Reserve (NGR) spearheaded a coastal cleanup drive in Navotas City over the weekend, gathering more than 235 volunteers from various organizations across Metro Manila for International Coastal Cleanup Day.

The annual event, held on the third Saturday of September, is the world’s largest volunteer effort for ocean health.

The Philippines remains the third-largest source of marine litter globally, according to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

The cleanup, held along the coastal waters of Bagumbayan North, highlighted the importance of collaboration between different sectors to combat marine pollution.

By working alongside other organizations, the 21st NGR demonstrated its commitment to national development beyond its traditional security roles.

The cleanup was led by Commander 21st NGR CDR Marie-Paul B. De Luna and Deputy Commander 21st NGR CDR Maria Amber V. Hagada.

The effort was conducted in coordination with several groups, including the National Capital Region Command, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the 51st Engineering Brigade, the Philippine Army, the 21st K9 and Metro Manila Dog Association, and the AFP Reserve Command, among others.