'Miraculous': Kirk’s surgeon says he saved lives even after death

Charlie Kirk may have saved lives even with his passing, according to Turning Point USA spokesman Andrew Kolvet. Kirk, a conservative political commentator and media personality, was shot in the neck on 10 September 2025 (11 September Philippine time) while engaging in one of his “Prove Me Wrong Table” debates at Utah Valley University.

“I just spoke with the surgeon who worked on Charlie in the hospital,” Kolvet said in a post on X. The surgeon, who was not named, commented on Kirk’s lack of an exit wound, saying that the bullet “absolutely should have gone through,” noting it was powerful enough to take down large game such as a moose or an elk, and that Kirk’s body stopped it.