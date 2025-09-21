Mika Salamanca joins nationwide protest against corruption

Kapuso actress and PBB: Celebrity Collab Edition Big Winner Mika Salamanca was among the thousands who took to the streets on 21 September to protest government corruption and alleged anomalies in flood control projects.

In a post on Instagram, Salamanca echoed the frustration of many Filipinos with a blunt statement: “Wala, ninakaw nila.”

Her participation reflects the growing wave of public figures lending their voices to calls for accountability, as citizens across the nation united in demanding transparency and justice from their leaders.