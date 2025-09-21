Midori Monét makes history as Miss International Queen 2025

The stage in Pattaya, Thailand, shimmered with pride and purpose as Midori Monét of the United States was crowned Miss International Queen 2025, the world’s most prestigious pageant for trans women.

Monét’s victory marks a historic moment, celebrated not only for her radiant beauty but also for the message of empowerment and inclusivity that the crown represents.

Joining her on the podium were Olivia Lauren of Cuba, named 1st runner-up, and Hà Tâm Như of Vietnam, who secured 2nd runner-up.

With her new title, Monét steps into the global spotlight as a symbol of strength, resilience, and inspiration for the LGBTQIA+ community. As the 19th queen to hold this crown, she carries the mission of Miss International Queen forward — championing equality, acceptance, and visibility on the world stage.