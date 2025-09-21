KrisshRome serves kilig magic in fantasy series

“If there’s a force more powerful than love, it’s time it governs every structure in the universe. It will bend you, it will stop you,” director Easy Ferrer said, setting the tone for his latest project.
After winning hearts in the digital series Safe Skies, Archer, the KrisshRome tandem — Krissha Viaje and Jerome Ponce — is finally stepping onto television with their much-awaited debut in TV5’s weekly series Para Sa Isa’t Isa.
Produced by MavenPro and Sari-Sari Network Inc., the light fantasy drama premiered this 13 September.
Para Sa Isa’t Isa follows the story of Zion Magtibay (Jerome Ponce) and Erin Revina (Krissha Viaje), high school rivals who eventually fall in love and marry each other. 10 years into their marriage, a heated confrontation leads to separation. In a desperate attempt to undo the damage, Zion makes a wish at a wishing well to turn back time. He wakes up 10 years earlier, when Erin hasn’t met him yet.
An enchanting story of rediscovery and second chances, Para Sa Isa’t Isa delivers a perfect mix of romance and fantasy that’s guaranteed to keep viewers wanting more.
The series features a powerful cast that adds depth to the story, including Paulo Angeles as Gilbert, Erin’s persistent admirer; Kelley Day as Camille, a friend of Zion who has hidden feelings for him; Vandolph Quizon as Ninong Rick, Erin’s eccentric godfather who has a mysterious connection to the magic of the wishing well; Andrea Del Rosario as Dina Magtibay, Zion’s demented yet loving mother; and Bobby Andrews as Jorge Revina, as Erin’s stern father.
Adding young love to the story are rising teen duo Xia Vigor and Filipino boy group member Charles Law, marking their first major project together as the on-screen pair “XiaLes.”