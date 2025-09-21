Ka-Globes celebrate GDay with community service

How passionate, hardworking and dedicated are Ka-Globe people or employees of the major telecommunications company?

They show it by being the faces of Globe’s enduring commitment to community service. On GDay 2025, Globe’s celebration of its employees on 17 September, Ka-Globe across the country dedicated 91.7 minutes of service with seven partner non-government organizations.

More than 3,000 volunteers were assigned to different activities. For environmental action, employees supported partner Hands On Manila’s (HOM) Bokashi Project by creating eco-balls to help clean filthy esteros in Manila.

Making bokashi balls is a staple of HOM’s environmental campaign and community outreach. With help from volunteers, they mold into balls organic materials fermented with effective microorganisms, molasses, and water under anaerobic conditions. The resultant material is a wonderful soil improver and water filter. Each ball can clean one cubic meter of rivers, lakes, or ponds.

Six months after the production of bokashis, the balls are thrown in the lake.

Some Ka-Globe joined disaster response efforts by repacking relief and hygiene kits with ABS-CBN Foundation/Sagip-Kapamilya and Save the Children, while others worked with Ayala Foundation to prepare food packs for schoolchildren.

Education and youth-focused initiatives included assembling Kindness Boxes for primary students with World Vision and holding livelihood projects with Project Pearls and GROW Nanays.

To promote inclusion and well-being, Ka-Globes partnered with Special Olympics Pilipinas, an organization supporting athletes with special needs, for an athlete care kit preparation.

Team Globe of Good Brand Ambassadors joined the efforts, dedicating their time alongside employee-volunteers and demonstrating the company’s culture of care in action.