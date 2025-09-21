Ka-Globes celebrate GDay with community service
How passionate, hardworking and dedicated are Ka-Globe people or employees of the major telecommunications company?
They show it by being the faces of Globe’s enduring commitment to community service. On GDay 2025, Globe’s celebration of its employees on 17 September, Ka-Globe across the country dedicated 91.7 minutes of service with seven partner non-government organizations.
More than 3,000 volunteers were assigned to different activities. For environmental action, employees supported partner Hands On Manila’s (HOM) Bokashi Project by creating eco-balls to help clean filthy esteros in Manila.
Making bokashi balls is a staple of HOM’s environmental campaign and community outreach. With help from volunteers, they mold into balls organic materials fermented with effective microorganisms, molasses, and water under anaerobic conditions. The resultant material is a wonderful soil improver and water filter. Each ball can clean one cubic meter of rivers, lakes, or ponds.
Six months after the production of bokashis, the balls are thrown in the lake.
Some Ka-Globe joined disaster response efforts by repacking relief and hygiene kits with ABS-CBN Foundation/Sagip-Kapamilya and Save the Children, while others worked with Ayala Foundation to prepare food packs for schoolchildren.
Education and youth-focused initiatives included assembling Kindness Boxes for primary students with World Vision and holding livelihood projects with Project Pearls and GROW Nanays.
To promote inclusion and well-being, Ka-Globes partnered with Special Olympics Pilipinas, an organization supporting athletes with special needs, for an athlete care kit preparation.
Team Globe of Good Brand Ambassadors joined the efforts, dedicating their time alongside employee-volunteers and demonstrating the company’s culture of care in action.
Complementing volunteer efforts were fundraising initiatives such as T-Shirt for a Cause, where employees contributed a portion of their work hours or salaries. Through this collective spirit, Ka-Globes initially pledged to raise P917,000 for partner beneficiaries, and to date have surpassed expectations by generating over P2 million.
Carl Cruz, Globe’s president and CEO, praised all Ka-Globe in his first GDay as chief executive for making it possible for the company to serve customers and our communities.
“Our employees are Globe’s greatest asset, and this celebration is more than a day of appreciation, it’s a testament to our shared purpose of care, malasakit, and innovation,” Cruz said.
GDay, which is on its 10th year, also celebrates 10 years of Employee Volunteer Time Off.
“Your small acts of kindness combined create a resounding Globe of Good. And creating a Globe of Good is our purpose in action, it is relatable, impactful, and above all, human and humane,” said Yoly Crisanto, chief sustainability and corporate communications officer.