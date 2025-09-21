K-romance ‘Bon Appétit, Your Majesty’ sizzles with culinary drama

Ji Young is a straightforward chef with a Michelin-star experience. One moment she’s preparing foie gras, the next she’s transported to the past and into the historic royal kitchens of the Joseon era. She doesn’t bow to monarchs, though she could very well alter King Lee Heon’s cold heart.

Lee Heon is a ruthless leader with an exceptional palate. He mistrusts all, harshly penalizes mistakes, and governs the palace with strict authority.

“Thank you so much for the love you’ve shown Bon Appétit, Your Majesty. There are plenty more thrilling and heart-fluttering moments ahead, so please keep watching as Ji Young cooks her way through every challenge,” Yoona said.

Chae Min added, “I’m truly grateful for all the love you’ve given our series. I hope you’ll look forward to how Heon’s story unfolds as he slowly opens his heart to his chef, Ji Young. We’ll continue to share stories that are both warm and delightful.”