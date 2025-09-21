K-romance ‘Bon Appétit, Your Majesty’ sizzles with culinary drama
Netflix’s hit K-romantic comedy, Bon Appétit, Your Majesty, continues to captivate viewers with its irresistible blend of flavor, spectacle and emotion, leaving audiences worldwide hungry for more.
Fans are supporting Ji Young (Lim Yoona) and her royal kitchen crew, curious to see if they can outmaneuver the plots and competing chefs menacing the royal palace, headed by the tyrant King Lee Heon (Lee Chae Min).
Ji Young is a straightforward chef with a Michelin-star experience. One moment she’s preparing foie gras, the next she’s transported to the past and into the historic royal kitchens of the Joseon era. She doesn’t bow to monarchs, though she could very well alter King Lee Heon’s cold heart.
Lee Heon is a ruthless leader with an exceptional palate. He mistrusts all, harshly penalizes mistakes, and governs the palace with strict authority.
“Thank you so much for the love you’ve shown Bon Appétit, Your Majesty. There are plenty more thrilling and heart-fluttering moments ahead, so please keep watching as Ji Young cooks her way through every challenge,” Yoona said.
Chae Min added, “I’m truly grateful for all the love you’ve given our series. I hope you’ll look forward to how Heon’s story unfolds as he slowly opens his heart to his chef, Ji Young. We’ll continue to share stories that are both warm and delightful.”
In recently unveiled images from the next episode of the drama, it seems the developing relationship between Lee Heon and Ji Young could flourish as they share a late night. Significantly, it is seen from previews that the King brewed a unique moon tea for the chef who is weary from the recent cooking contest.
Bon Appétit, Your Majesty has consistently ranked among the top of Netflix’s Global Top 10 in multiple territories, reaching number one on the global Top 10 for non-English series in its fourth week with 6.8 million views and entering the Top 10 in 65 countries.
Audiences are in for more temple fare, flambe shows, and inventive fusion dishes, as Bon Appétit, Your Majesty only has a few episodes left.
Bon Appétit, Your Majesty, directed by Chang Tae-yoo (My Love from the Star), is now streaming on Netflix.