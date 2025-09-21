Jong Madaliday: From missed chances abroad to victory at home

Before stepping back onto The Clash arena stage and being hailed as the grand champion of The Clash 2025, singer Jong Madaliday was on the verge of breaking into two of the world’s biggest talent competitions: America’s Got Talent and American Idol.

In his recent sit-down on Fast Talk with Boy Abunda, Jong revealed he had successfully passed the screening for America’s Got Talent.

“Yes po, nag-try po akong mag-join ng AGT. Nakareceive ako ng message na natanggap ako. Ang naging problema lang po is visa,” he admitted. Not long after, he also received an invitation to audition for American Idol. However, his focus was already locked on his journey in The Clash. “Mas pinrioritize ko na lang dito sa Philippines,” he shared.

While those international opportunities didn’t materialize, Jong’s return to television carried a deeper meaning — fulfilling the wish of his mother, Sandra Madaliday.

“Sumali ka na. Matalo ka man ng matalo, okay lang ‘yan. Gusto kitang makita sa TV,” she once told him, pushing him to give The Clash another shot despite his self-doubts. “I was really close to giving up,” Jong confessed. “Parang hindi ko na kaya, ang dami kong doubts. Pero siya, lagi siyang nagtitiwala sa akin.”

During the interview, Jong broke down in tears after hearing a heartfelt message from his mother: “Hi Jong! Alhamdulillah and congratulations. Sana ipagpatuloy mo lang ‘yung kabutihan mo… At huwag makalimot sa Panginoon. Tandaan mo, mahal na mahal kita. I love you, Jong.”

Moved, Jong responded with gratitude, recalling the time he disappeared from the spotlight in 2020. “Akala ko wala na talaga akong pag-asa. Siya lang talaga ‘yung kumapit at naniwala. Sobrang mahal ko nanay ko. Siya ‘yung kinakapitan ko sa lahat.”

What began as missed opportunities abroad turned into a story of resilience at home. With his mother’s unwavering faith and his own persistence, Jong Madaliday not only reclaimed his place on national television but also rose to become The Clash’s newest grand champion — proof that sometimes, the stage you’re meant to shine on is closer than you think.