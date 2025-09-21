‘Jail the corrupt,’ cry Angeles demonstrators

ANGELES CITY, Pampanga — Around 1,000 members of youth groups, civic organizations, business clubs and fraternities from across Pampanga gathered Sunday afternoon for the “Jail The Corrupt” rally, commemorating the anniversary of the declaration of Martial Law.

The event began at 3 p.m. with an assembly at Nepo Quad Complex, followed by a march through the major roads of the business district. The rally concluded with a brief program held at Heritage Street, Sto. Entierro, in front of the cathedral.

Liza Ocampo-Pulido, co-convenor of Kilusan Kontra Kúrakot-Pampanga, said, “We raised our voices against the unbridled corruption that has drained our nation of trillions of pesos — money stolen from the sweat and sacrifice of the Filipino people.”