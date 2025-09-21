Isko Moreno vows to press charges vs rioters: They will pay the price

Isko vows accountability after riot in Manila, tells residents to ease their minds as suspects already identified

What was expected to be a day of peaceful demonstrations in Manila ended in broken glass, scorched pavements, and dozens of arrests. Mayor Francisco “Isko” Moreno Domagoso said those responsible for the destruction will face both criminal and civil charges.

The Mayor made the announcement Sunday night, 21 September, as he walked along Recto Avenue to inspect the aftermath of the chaos. Burned placards and shattered storefronts lined the street where violence broke out.

“Nalulungkot tayo. Masyadong malaki ang damage na ginawa,” Domagoso said, expressing dismay at the scale of the destruction.

He questioned the motives of those who caused trouble, pointing out that legitimate protesters had remained in their designated areas. “I don’t think mga rallyista iyon. They were in their respective places in the morning and in the afternoon. With due respect sa mga rallyista, okay naman sila sa Luneta, okay naman sila sa Liwasan, okay naman sila sa EDSA, bakit parang adik tong mga nandidito?” he said.

Domagoso vowed the city would take firm legal action. “Nagdesisyon sila ng ganyan, then we will throw the books at them, for all those damages, government properties, lahat ng na-apprehend will be charged, and I will make sure, I will make sure that they will pay the price,” he said.

The Mayor stressed that accountability extends to all who took part. “Sumali ka, nakisapakat ka, nahuli ka, sama ka sa danyos. Criminal and civil, we will charge them, the City Government of Manila will charge them, whatever the Philippine National Police will charge them,” he added.

Despite the violence, Domagoso praised law enforcement for restraint. “Ipinagpapasalamat ko sa Philippine National Police, as you can see, nakita ninyo na ang kapulisan practiced high tolerance, literally, as much as they can. I praise the Philippine National Police for doing so and respecting the likes of those rallyists who expressed themselves,” he said.

City officials are now relying on the extensive CCTV network to identify others who may have been involved. “Ang Maynila ay may humigit-kumulang isang libong CCTV. We’ll go after them. Nakakalungkot. It’s a good thing you asked that. We’ll do our best to clean up the mess,” Domagoso said.

Medical teams were also deployed to provide aid to demonstrators and police officers hurt during the clashes. The Mayor assured residents that streets will be cleared quickly. “Sa atin, sa mga kababayan natin sa Lungsod ng Maynila, in our own little way, we’ll do our best tonight to clean everything here in Recto. Tomorrow, you can utilize the avenue,” he said.

In a report to the Mayor, Manila Police District chief Brigadier General Arnold Abad detailed how masked demonstrators in Luneta Park, Ayala Bridge, and Chino Roces Bridge (Mendiola) turned violent, throwing debris, paint, and Molotov cocktails at police. They also set fire under a trailer truck and a motorcycle near Ayala and Romualdez streets.

Authorities arrested 72 individuals, including minors. Abad said 51 were taken into custody at Ayala Bridge and 21 in Mendiola. Some minors were turned over to social welfare officials, while others remain under assessment for discernment.

Domagoso closed his statement with a direct message to Manila residents. “Alam ko, nakikita niyo sa mga comment ninyo na pananagutin itong mga taong ito. We’ll make sure. We’ll make sure. We’ll make them pay. Pumanatag kayo, mga batang Maynila.”