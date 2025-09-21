Innovania 2025 expands nationwide to nurture future innovators

Globe recently hosted "Innovania 2025: The Builder’s Blueprint – Student Discovery," a nationwide event aimed at inspiring students in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields.

The event, which brought together students, educators and industry leaders, was held simultaneously across Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao. It focused on engaging students in Electronics and Communications Engineering and Computer Engineering, exposing them to the latest developments in technology.

"By providing a platform for student ideas to flourish and go for their dreams, we are investing in the country’s next generation of technology leaders," said Roche Vandenberghe, chief marketing officer at Globe.

The two-day event attracted more than 100 students from 19 universities and organizations. Participants attended sessions on 5G, the Internet of Things (IoT) and gamification. The event also featured an "Ideathon," where student teams pitched solutions to real-world problems.

Winning teams received a "Cubikit" and mentorship from Cubicore, a company that works to "evangelize" IoT technology to young Filipinos. According to Cubicore co-founder Carl Rowan, the event is a crucial step in inspiring students to innovate by building real IoT solutions themselves.

In addition to the competition, participants were introduced to Globe’s Student Program, which offers internships, volunteer opportunities, and guided tours of Globe offices and data centers. The program aims to give students a clear view of how a major digital solutions platform operates.

Student teams from De La Salle University, PUP-REC Manila, and the UST Computer Science Society were recognized for their projects. The UST team, which received the Model Community Award, expressed gratitude to Globe for the recognition, calling it an "unforgettable experience."

The event highlighted the importance of collaboration between academia and the private sector, aiming to close the gap between theory and practice by giving students a chance to apply their classroom learning to real-world contexts.