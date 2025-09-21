Ibaloi activist: ‘Never again’

BAGUIO CITY — Thousands of people from Baguio and Benguet took to the streets recently, united in their call for justice and an end to government corruption.

Among the crowd were mostly students from local colleges and universities, members of religious groups, teachers, and community leaders — all sharing the same frustration.

Joanna Cariño, a longtime Ibaloi activist who survived the harsh years of Martial Law under Ferdinand Marcos Sr., recalled the dark past. “During Martial Law, many were illegally arrested, tortured, and disappeared,” she said. “Billions of people’s money were stolen. Marcos Sr. declared Martial Law to silence the people’s outrage over corruption.”

She added, “What happens at the top reflects down below. Corruption didn’t stop; it’s only gotten worse now under Marcos Jr.”

Geraldine Cacho, secretary general of Tongtongan ti Umili Metro Baguio, reminded the crowd about the 1986 People Power uprising, which ousted Marcos Sr. because of corruption. “The people of Baguio and Benguet are not fooled anymore,” she said. “We see how corruption continues to block the progress Filipinos deserve.”

Cacho challenged everyone to stop “patronage politics” where politicians are treated like gods who promise progress but only steal from the poor. “Bureaucrat capitalists use their positions to pocket billions meant for public projects,” she said.

She also emphasized, “The people have every right to demand accountability — from anyone involved, no matter their rank.”

Among the chants, protesters also called out the current president as the “number one nepo baby,” criticizing his lavish lifestyle. “While floods and disasters hit us hard, billions meant for infrastructure and disaster protection go missing because of corrupt officials,” said one young student marcher.