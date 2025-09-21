'I still want to live': Ate Gay’s battle with cancer moves friends and fans

Comedian and TV host Allan K opened up during a recent event about the difficult journey of fellow comedian Ate Gay (real name Gil Morales), who is currently fighting a serious illness.

In a video posted on 20 September 2025 by actor-comedian Eric Nicolas on Facebook, several well-known personalities — including Allan K, Jose Manalo, Sugar Mercado, and Ate Gay himself — were seen together on stage during a benefit show dedicated to the beloved performer.

Allan K revealed that he had long wanted to organize a benefit show for Ate Gay, but the latter initially refused out of fear of “bothering” people.

“From the very beginning, I wanted to hold a benefit show for him, but he never agreed. He didn’t want to disturb anyone or ask for help. That’s just who Ate Gay is — strong, independent, and resilient, even though he’s fighting this battle alone,” Allan K told the audience.

During his speech, Allan K also disclosed the details of Ate Gay’s medical condition as shared through their private text exchanges.

“He told me about his illness — mild pallid tumor… mucoepidermoid cancer versus squamous cell carcinoma. I didn’t even know what it meant. I kept asking around because I wanted to understand it better," Allan said.

He further recounted that Ate Gay had once messaged him, asking if Allan knew a specialist who could possibly operate on him.

“He texted me again, saying, ‘Maybe you know a good doctor who can operate, because the doctors told me it’s incurable… Can you help sponsor me, AK?’” Allan’s voice cracked as he read the message aloud. “And then he said, ‘I still want to live.’”

The emotional moment brought Allan K to tears, forcing him to leave the stage, while Ate Gay — visibly moved — remained seated with fellow comedians by his side.

Known for his sharp wit, iconic mashups, and the famous punchline “Maliiii!,” Ate Gay has long been a fixture in the country’s comedy scene, bringing laughter to audiences on stage, in comedy bars, and abroad.

Today, as he faces one of the biggest challenges of his life, friends, colleagues, and fans stand united in prayer and support, reminding him that he is not alone in this battle.