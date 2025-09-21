How Vien Valencia attunes his art to life’s challenges

Through his alternative archive projects that elevate traditional processes, visual artist Vien Valencia explores the intersections of art, space and lived experience.
A recipient of the 2024 Thirteen Artists Award (TAA) — the highest recognition given by the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) to outstanding young Filipino visual artists — Valencia first trained in painting while studying at the University of the Philippines (UP) Fine Arts Program. Eventually, however, he moved beyond canvas to explore other media.
“Kailangan ko kasing sabayan ang paglawak ng pananaw ko sa buhay, sa tao, sa espasyo. Dapat lumawak na rin ‘yung approach at materials ko (I needed to keep pace with the expansion of my perspective on life, on people, on space. My approach and materials also had to expand),” he explained.
As a UP student, Valencia’s grounding in art was shaped not only by the classroom but also by his self-directed encounters. He recalls skipping classes to head to Sunken Garden, where he would teach painting to children who begged on the streets. “Doon, mas marami pa akong natutunan. Mas ramdam kong kaugnay ko ang kalawakan, ang lupa, ang buhay (There, I learned even more. I felt more deeply connected to the universe, the earth, and life itself),” he said.
Mapping the fragile path of an artist
For the upcoming TAA exhibit at the National Museum of Fine Arts this October, Valencia is preparing a durational drawing project that merges cartography and memory. It will retrace the paths linking the 21 homes where his family once lived, drawn as a single, fragile white line across asphalt, concrete, and other surfaces.
“Walang sapat na salaping kinikita ang aking mga magulang para manatili sa iisang lugar kaya palipat-lipat kami ng bahay. Dito ako nagsimulang magtanong sa ugnayan ng tao at espasyo (My parents didn’t earn enough to stay in one place, so we moved from house to house. This is where I began asking questions about the relationship between people and space),” he shared.
Valencia expressed deep gratitude for the chance to show his work at the National Museum. “Nakakapagpakumbaba na magkaroon ng ganitong pagkakataon, hindi lang dahil sa espasyo, kundi dahil na rin sa makakasabayan kong artists na mas malalalim at matagal na sa [art] practice (It’s humbling to be given this kind of opportunity, not only because of the space itself, but also because I will be alongside artists who are more seasoned and have been in practice much longer).”
His body of work has long engaged with socially relevant issues. He previously received the Ateneo Art Award for your age, my age, and the age of the river, a collaboration with the Dumagat-Remontado ethnic group in Tanay, Rizal, which protested the proposed Kaliwa Dam and documented the indigenous community’s spiritual bond with the Tinipak River.
Valencia reflected: “Tayo ay nabubuhay para makiugnay sa kinabibilangan natin, para umusisa at magpalalim ng kaalaman (We live to connect with what we belong to, to inquire, and to deepen our knowledge).”
Finding inspiration in misadventures
For Valencia, inspiration comes not from comfort but from life’s misadventures. He encourages young artists to embrace curiosity and remain open to uncertainty.
“Parati kayong magbitbit ng mga tanong (Always carry your questions with you),” Valencia advised, describing his practice as a continuous response to the shifting conditions of society.
Now in its 54th year, the TAA recognizes visual artists under 40 who “restructure, restrengthen, and renew artmaking and art thinking that lend viability to Philippine art.” Valencia joins the 2024 roster of awardees: Catalina Africa, Denver Garza, Russ Ligtas, Ella Mendoza, Henrielle Baltazar Pagkaliwangan, Issay Rodriguez, Luis Antonio Santos, Joshua Serafin, Jel Suarez, Tekla Tamoria, Derek Tumala and Liv Vinluan.
The CCP Visual Arts and Museum Division (CCP VAMD) received 82 submissions from art groups, museum and gallery directors, curators, critics, educators, and former TAA recipients. After a meticulous deliberation, 13 artists were selected from 108 nominations.