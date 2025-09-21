How Vien Valencia attunes his art to life’s challenges

A recipient of the 2024 Thirteen Artists Award (TAA) — the highest recognition given by the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) to outstanding young Filipino visual artists — Valencia first trained in painting while studying at the University of the Philippines (UP) Fine Arts Program. Eventually, however, he moved beyond canvas to explore other media.

“Kailangan ko kasing sabayan ang paglawak ng pananaw ko sa buhay, sa tao, sa espasyo. Dapat lumawak na rin ‘yung approach at materials ko (I needed to keep pace with the expansion of my perspective on life, on people, on space. My approach and materials also had to expand),” he explained.

As a UP student, Valencia’s grounding in art was shaped not only by the classroom but also by his self-directed encounters. He recalls skipping classes to head to Sunken Garden, where he would teach painting to children who begged on the streets. “Doon, mas marami pa akong natutunan. Mas ramdam kong kaugnay ko ang kalawakan, ang lupa, ang buhay (There, I learned even more. I felt more deeply connected to the universe, the earth, and life itself),” he said.

Mapping the fragile path of an artist

For the upcoming TAA exhibit at the National Museum of Fine Arts this October, Valencia is preparing a durational drawing project that merges cartography and memory. It will retrace the paths linking the 21 homes where his family once lived, drawn as a single, fragile white line across asphalt, concrete, and other surfaces.