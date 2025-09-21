Harmful subsidies fuel overfishing crisis

I welcome today’s entry into force of the landmark WTO (World Trade Organization) Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies — a vital step in protecting our oceans and advancing sustainable development.

Overfishing and illegal fishing are accelerating biodiversity loss and threatening the food security and livelihoods of millions. Harmful subsidies — costing taxpayers $22 billion annually — fuel this crisis, often at the expense of small-scale fishers.

This Agreement prohibits subsidies contributing to illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, curbs subsidies for the exploitation of overfished stocks, and bans subsidies to fishing on the unregulated high seas — placing protections where none existed before.

I commend WTO members and Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on this achievement.

Let us keep working to turn the tide — towards healthy oceans, resilient communities, and a sustainable future for all.

***

Democracy is powered by the will of the people — by their voices, their choices, and their participation.

It thrives when the human rights and fundamental freedoms of all are upheld — especially the most vulnerable.

A democracy that excludes is no democracy at all.

To those who seek to discredit or undermine democracy, I say this:

I lived under a dictatorship.

And, along with many others, I helped rebuild democracy in Portugal.

I know the difference.

Today, as we mark 18 years of this International Day — and 20 years of the UN Democracy Fund — we honor the courage of people everywhere who are shaping their societies through dialogue, participation, and trust.

At a time when democracy and the rule of law are under assault from disinformation, division and shrinking civic space, these efforts are more vital than ever.

The United Nations itself is a forum for dialogue — rooted in the opening words of our Charter, “We the peoples.”

This is a powerful reminder that our legitimacy and purpose derive from those we serve.

Let us reaffirm democracy as a force for dignity, inclusion, and peace — and work together to ensure it delivers for all.

***

On this United Nations Day for South-South Cooperation, we celebrate the growing momentum of opportunity, innovation and solidarity across the Global South.

In an increasingly multipolar world, developing countries are demonstrating remarkable resilience and ingenuity — not only in responding to crises, but in driving transformation.

They are creating bold, homegrown solutions and sharing them across borders, such as climate-smart agriculture, green technologies, digital finance and health breakthroughs. These solutions are forged in mutual respect, shared learning and common purpose.

South-South and triangular cooperation are engines of progress and vital to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

Yet, we also recognize the responsibilities of developed countries to help address rising inequalities and advance sustainable development.

As we mark this important day, let’s celebrate South-South collaboration as a catalyst for reinvigorated multilateralism and building a more inclusive, equitable world for all.

(United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres’ messages on the Entry into Force of the WTO Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies delivered by UNCTAD Secretary General Rebeca Grynspan on 15 September 2025, on the International Day of Democracy on 15 September, and to mark the United Nations Day for South-South Cooperation on 12 September 2025.)