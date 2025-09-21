Harley-Davidson rolls out 2025 cruisers

Harley-Davidson has brought its 2025 Cruiser lineup to the Philippines, headlined by a new Milwaukee-Eight 117 engine range and a nod to a legend turning 35. The brand unveiled six models at an event called Beyond The Ordinary at the Ayala Museum, giving local riders a first look at the refreshed bikes and what has changed under the skin.

All Cruiser models now use a 117 cubic-inch V-Twin, but the engine comes in three distinct tunes to match each bike’s character. The Classic powers the Street Bob and Heritage Classic with a flat torque curve for easy everyday rideability.

The Custom, fitted to the Fat Boy and Breakout, aims for a stronger pull and a louder presence. The High Output version in the Low Rider S and Low Rider ST is the most eager to rev and is tuned for riders who like to push on the open road.