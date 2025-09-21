Harley-Davidson rolls out 2025 cruisers

Harley-Davidson has brought its 2025 Cruiser lineup to the Philippines, headlined by a new Milwaukee-Eight 117 engine range and a nod to a legend turning 35. The brand unveiled six models at an event called Beyond The Ordinary at the Ayala Museum, giving local riders a first look at the refreshed bikes and what has changed under the skin.
All Cruiser models now use a 117 cubic-inch V-Twin, but the engine comes in three distinct tunes to match each bike’s character. The Classic powers the Street Bob and Heritage Classic with a flat torque curve for easy everyday rideability.
The Custom, fitted to the Fat Boy and Breakout, aims for a stronger pull and a louder presence. The High Output version in the Low Rider S and Low Rider ST is the most eager to rev and is tuned for riders who like to push on the open road.
Output varies by tune, with the High Output rated at 114 horsepower and 174 Nm, the Custom at 104 horsepower and 171 Nm, and the Classic at 98 horsepower and 163 Nm.
On stage, Harley-Davidson introduced the Low Rider S, Low Rider ST, Breakout, Heritage Classic, Fat Boy, and Street Bob. It also marked a milestone for the Fat Boy, which celebrates its 35th year in 2025. To mark the occasion, the brand showed one of only 1,990 Fat Boy Gray Ghost units, a limited edition that tips its hat to the model’s pop-culture status and long run as Harley’s bold “fat-custom” icon.
The Street Bob keeps its reputation as the most bare-bones of the bunch, now carrying the 117 Classic engine. It feels lighter on the road, with fresh trim details that add just enough flair without losing its stripped-back vibe. For those who want a touch of nostalgia, tubeless laced wheels can be fitted, pushing its price from P1,230,000 to P1,290,000.
For riders who prefer something with a retro soul, the Heritage Classic channels the look of a 1950s cruiser. Its single exhaust setup frees up more space for symmetrical saddlebags, while pinstriping and mixed black-and-chrome finishes sharpen the vintage theme. This refreshed classic starts at P1,590,000.
The iconic Fat Boy remains the heavyweight showstopper, still rolling on those wide Lakester wheels and steamroller tires that made it famous. Now powered by the 117 Custom, it also gets brighter chrome, new paint graphics, and an anniversary tribute in the form of the limited Fat Boy Icon Gray Ghost. Only 1,990 units exist, and in the Philippines, it carries a price tag of P2,800,000, while the standard model starts at P1,640,000.
Those who like their bike long and lean will find the Breakout still turning heads. Its chopper-inspired stance now comes with a new round headlamp, ghosted tank graphics, and bold 26-spoke wheels. The Breakout’s price sits at P1,720,000.
For riders chasing sharper handling, the Low Rider S brings the most attitude. With its 117 High Output engine, inverted fork, taller rear shock, and dual front discs, it’s built for those who want a harder edge on the road. It comes in at P1,500,000.
Finally, the Low Rider ST blurs the line between cruiser and tourer. It offers a frame-mounted fairing, lockable hard bags, and, for 2025, a single-exhaust layout that balances the bags neatly on both sides. Riders can now choose between chrome trim or blacked-out styling, with prices starting at P1,640,000 and going up to P1,690,000 for the Black Trim version.
In addition to the model-by-model changes, the common thread is the new 117 powertrains. Harley says it revised cylinder heads, throttle bodies, and intake manifolds, then tuned intake and exhaust setups to match each bike’s role. The result is more usable power across the board and a clearer split in personalities among models. The High Output version even raises the redline to 5,900 rpm for extra room when accelerating hard.
For those who want to see the bikes in person, local dealerships include Manila BGC, Manila Greenhills, Pampanga, Cavite, Cebu and Davao. Contact details and websites are provided by Harley-Davidson for each location.