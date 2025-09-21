SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
GLOBAL GOALS

Globe powers 3,000 sites with renewable energy

Globe president and CEO Carl Cruz, ACEN president and CEO Eric Francia, DoE Secretary Sharon Garin, ERC director Sharon Montaner, IEMOP chief operating officer Robinson Descanzo, joined by senior leaders from Meralco, Globe, and ACEN commemorate the expansion of Globe and ACEN’s renewable energy partnership at The Globe Tower on 15 August 2025.
Globe president and CEO Carl Cruz, ACEN president and CEO Eric Francia, DoE Secretary Sharon Garin, ERC director Sharon Montaner, IEMOP chief operating officer Robinson Descanzo, joined by senior leaders from Meralco, Globe, and ACEN commemorate the expansion of Globe and ACEN’s renewable energy partnership at The Globe Tower on 15 August 2025.Photograph courtesy of Globe
Published on

Globe became the first telco to leverage the Retail Aggregation Program (RAP) through its partnership with ACEN, expanding renewable power to over 3,000 cell sites and facilities across Greater Manila, Region 4-A and Central Luzon by 2028.

The milestone was celebrated at The Globe Tower, Bonifacio Global City, on 15 August 2025, led by Globe president and CEO Carl Cruz and ACEN president and CEO Eric Francia, with energy regulators and industry leaders in attendance.

Launched by the Energy Regulatory Commission, RAP lets smaller facilities like cell towers combine electricity accounts to access renewable energy at competitive rates. Globe piloted the program earlier this year, upgrading more than 70 sites to clean power.

The initiative builds on Globe’s renewable energy shift, which already transitioned 36 large facilities under the Retail Competition and Open Access (RCOA) and Green Energy Option Program (GEOP).

DoE Secretary Sharon Garin called the effort proof that “clean, competitive, and accessible energy is here.” ERC director Sharon Montaner added that Globe’s leadership shows climate action and growth can go hand in hand.

The initiative supports Globe’s SBTi-verified Net Zero roadmap.

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph