Globe adds SMS fraud protection

Globe subscribers can now better protect themselves from text-based phishing with the launch of SMS Scam Shield on the GlobeOne app.

The Ayala-backed telco firm said over the weekend that the new feature helps users detect and block spoofed messages, including those pretending to come from Globe or GCash.

“SMS Scam Shield is our way of giving customers more control and peace of mind. With this built-in protection, users are alerted via the GlobeOne app when they receive suspicious messages that may contain dangerous links or impersonate Globe-affiliated brands,” said Coco Domingo, Globe Product Experience vice president.

Not an afterthought

Available for free to Android users, the tool scans SMS locally on the device and sends alerts if a scam message is suspected. It flags fake sender names like “GLOBE,” “GLOBEREWARD,” or “GCASH,” while safeguarding user privacy.

Globe said the system does not read or store texts, and only collects harmful links to improve defenses.

Since its rollout, over 34,000 GlobeOne users have activated the feature, which has already identified more than 13,000 phishing messages. Globe also urged customers to report scams through its Stop Spam portal.

“Security shouldn’t be an afterthought, it should be seamless. This is just the beginning of more proactive tools we’re building into our digital services,” Domingo added.