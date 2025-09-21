GAT’s scented debut

After being catapulted unto stardom with their cover of “Daleng Dale,” emerging P-pop group GAT continues to shine in the entertainment industry with two major releases: a debut single and a fragrance line.

The group, comprised of talented singer-actors Ethan David, Charles Law, Michael Keith, Derick Ong, and Hans Paronda, made a name in the P-Pop world with their renditions of popular songs such as “Huwag Ka Nang Humirit” by James Reid, “Marikit” by Juan Caoile & Kyleswish, and “Rainbow” by South Border. Yet, it was their cover of “Daleng Dale” that made them a hit among fans, especially when it became an original soundtrack to the hit Viva One series Ang Mutya ng Section E.

GAT’s debut single, “Kakaiba,” is about a unique type of attraction to someone, reflecting the joy of an unquestionably passionate infatuation. The Kennel, a worldwide music publishing, production, and management firm based in Sweden, as well as singer-songwriter and composer Kylu Garcia, produced the song.

In addition, GAT marks another milestone with the launch of a perfume line under Viva Beauty. GAT Eau De Parfum’s signature scent, handpicked by the members, has a vibrant fusion of spice, woods, and warmth. It mirrors their powerful presence onstage with spicy and earthy notes of cardamom, akigalawood, and turmeric, evokes the depth, emotion, and strength of their performances with rich and grounding notes of frankincense, oak, cedar, white sandalwood, and iris.

“Kakaiba” is now available for streaming on all major music streaming platforms. Meanwhile, GAT’s perfume line will be available soon.