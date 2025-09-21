Fugitive wanted for 2003 murder nabbed in Quezon

A National Level Most Wanted Person was arrested by authorities in Barangay Lumutan, General Nakar, Quezon. According to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), the CIDG Negros Occidental Provincial Field Unit, together with the Intelligence Group and territorial police units, conducted a manhunt operation in the area on 17 September 2025.

The operation was carried out by virtue of a warrant of arrest for murder issued by a South Cotabato court on 15 June 2012, with no bail recommended. The report stated that the arrested accused, “Diding,” male, of legal age and a resident of San Miguel, Poblacion, South Cotabato, is listed as a National Level Most Wanted Person with a P140,000 reward pursuant to a DILG memorandum circular.

As background, on 25 May 2003 at around 11:00 PM, the accused “Diding,” together with three co-accused, allegedly conspired to attack, assault, and maul the unarmed and defenseless victim “Duho” while he was on his way home at Sitio San Miguel, Barangay Poblacion, Lake Sebu, South Cotabato. The assailants, using hard objects and a knife, allegedly inflicted multiple stab wounds on various parts of the victim’s body, resulting in his instantaneous death. The suspects then purportedly tied a large stone to the victim’s torso, placed his remains inside a sack, and disposed of the body in the waters of Lake Sebu.

After the issuance of the arrest warrant, the accused allegedly transferred from South Cotabato to Quezon province to evade arrest. After 23 years in hiding, he was captured by the CIDG tracker team.