From books to the big screen

‘Project Hail Mary’ by Andy Weir

(Releasing in March 2026)

In the movie, Ryan Gosling plays Ryland Grace, a former science teacher who becomes an astronaut. He awakens on a spacecraft, suffering from amnesia. He later finds out that he must do everything to save Earth. Behind the screen are Hollywood heavyweights Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (producers of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and directors of The Lego Movie and Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs) and screenwriter Drew Goddard, who also adapted Weir’s novel, The Martian, for the screen.

‘Klara and the Sun’ by Kazuo Ishiguro

(Releasing sometime in 2025)

Jenna Ortega features in Taika Waititi’s Oscar-winning adaptation of Ishiguro’s Klara and the Sun. Joining her are Amy Adams, Natasha Lyonne, and Simon Baker. Principal photography has commenced, with images of Waikiki and Ortega filming in the director’s hometown in New Zealand appearing online. Rumor has it that the film is now in post-production.

‘The Housemaid’ by Freida McFadden

(Releasing in December 2025)

The Housemaid by Freida McFadden took BookTok by storm.

Millie (Sydney Sweeney), a down-on-her-luck ex-convict, gets hired as a housekeeper for a wealthy couple, the Winchesters. Days into her job, Millie discovers her dark past pales in comparison to the secrets her employers are hiding. Amanda Seyfried also stars in this psychological thriller film set for release in time for the Christmas season.

‘People We Meet on Vacation’ by Emily Henry

(Releasing on Netflix in January 2026)

Prepare to fall in love, as Netflix drops the film adaptation of People We Meet on Vacation next year.

Emily Henry’s rom-com masterpiece is about Alex and Poppy, two best friends who love each other, but it takes them a decade of vacationing together every year to figure it out. Actors Tom Blyth and Emily Bader star in the adaptation. Brett Haley is set to direct, with Yulin Kuang (herself a bestselling romance author) adapting the screenplay.

‘Fourth Wing’ by Rebecca Yarros

(Releasing in 2026 or 2027)

In 2023, Fourth Wing, book one of Rebecca Yarros’ romantasy series, went viral.

The novel follows a rip-roaring elite war boarding school, an irresistible love story, a high-stakes fantasy, a kick-ass heroine, and dragons. Amazon MGM Studios and Michael B Jordan’s Outlier Society quickly swooped down to nab the rights to its multi-season adaptation, with each season covering one book from the Empyrean series.

‘Atmosphere’ by Taylor Jenkins Reid

(Releasing in 2026 or 2027)

Atmosphere by Taylor Jenkins Reid had its film adaptation announced even before the book’s release, a testament to the excitement it’s generating.

Atmosphere is a soaring story of ambition, friendship, and love set during NASA’s 1980s Space Shuttle program, following Joan, a physics professor, who joins a team of trailblazing astronauts. Emmy-winning director Anna Boden and writer Ryan Fleck — known for Captain Marvel and It’s Kind of a Funny Story — are set to bring this heart-pounding story to life.

‘The Husbands’ by Holly Gramazio

(No confirmed release date yet)

Last year, Holly Gramazio’s humorous/magic-realist novel captivated imaginations with her protagonist going home one night and finding an endless supply of husbands in her attic. As she tries each husband, her life changes, and she gets a different version each time. It’s fascinating as it is inviting, and it seems Apple TV thinks so, too. Apple TV recently announced an eight-episode comedic drama of the same name, starring Juno Temple (Ted Lasso, Fargo, Atonement) as Laurie, the main character.

‘Deep Cuts’ by Holy Brickley

(Release date TBA)

There’s another music-filled film to look forward to: Holly Brickley’s novel Deep Cuts. The story follows Percy, a young woman whose obsession with music intertwines with her complicated relationship with musician Joe. From Brooklyn bars to San Francisco dance floors, Deep Cuts captures the highs and lows of love set against the pulse of the 2000s music scene. Saoirse Ronan and Austin Butler are set to star.

‘The Woman in Cabin 10’ by Ruth Ware

(Releasing on 10 October on Netflix)

Keira Knightley stars in the movie adaptation of The Woman in Cabin 10 by Ruth Ware. The novel is about a travel magazine writer, Lo, who boards a luxury cruise to wine and dine. But as the weeks wear on, and as frigid winds whip the ship, Lo witnesses a woman being thrown overboard, only to be told she just imagined it.

