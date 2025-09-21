First aid on site: Unilab backs crowd safety at Peñafrancia Festival

Unilab rolled out on-site medical teams and first-aid stations for this year’s Peñafrancia Festival in Naga City, working with the Basilica Minore of Our Lady of Peñafrancia to support crowd safety as thousands of devotees converged on the city.

The deployment, under the company’s Alagang Unilab program, offered immediate treatment for minor injuries and discomfort, basic health checks, and guidance on when to seek further care — giving festival-goers a clearly marked stop for assistance within the church grounds.

The setup was designed for large, mixed crowds typical of Peñafrancia — families with children, students, day-shift workers, and long-distance pilgrims — where heat, fatigue, dehydration, and accidental cuts or sprains are common. By placing care points close to the main flow of devotees, the team aimed to shorten response times and ease pressure on nearby clinics and emergency responders.

The Peñafrancia initiative expands Alagang Unilab’s presence at major faith-based gatherings. The company has previously supported medical contingents for the Quiapo Traslacion in Manila and the Sinulog festivities in Cebu, part of a broader push to complement public services at high-density events with accessible first aid and preventive health information.

Marking its 80th year, Unilab said its festival deployment underscores a long-running community health advocacy that extends beyond medicine supply to practical assistance in the field.