Film Producer Roselle Monteverde joins #TrillionPesoMarch with David Licauco, Dustin Yu

With actors David Licauco and Dustin Yu, Film Producer Roselle Monteverde posts her relevant message
Published on

Regal Entertainment producer Roselle Monteverde stood shoulder-to-shoulder with actors David Licauco and Dustin Yu at today’s historic #TrillionPesoMarch rally in EDSA.

On Facebook, Monteverde shared a strong message against corruption:

“Break corruption before this breaks us! Stand for integrity, transparency, refusing to give bribes, and holding leaders accountable—because an honest world is a stronger world!”

Her presence, alongside young actors and fellow citizens, highlighted the unifying call for accountability and reform. As thousands gathered in the streets, Monteverde’s words echoed the rally’s spirit: that real change begins with courage, honesty, and collective action.

