Fil-Chinese seniors finish 2nd in ASEAN cagefest

The Filipino-Chinese Veterans Basketball Association (FCVBA) once again banked on the deadly duo of Danny Ching and Benjie Poblete to beat ASABA of Indonesia, 36-24, and formally clinch the runner-up honors in the 70-and-above division of the 34th ASEAN Seniors Basketball Tournament on Saturday in Tangerang City, Indonesia.

Flashing vintage form, Ching tallied 15 points, the bulk of them coming in the first two quarters to build enough cushion going into the pivotal stage where Poblete took charge.

Poblete added 13 points while team godfather and Rain or Shine co-team owner Terry Que, Andrew Ongteco and Julio Cruz contributed a little of everything as the Filipino-Chinese seniors finished the six-day tournament with a 3-1 record.

Also backed by Ironcon Builders big boss Jimi Lim, FCVBA’s bid for back-to-back championship was foiled by ZAAP of Bangkok, 37-35, on Thursday.

Other members of team are James Chua, Achit Kaw, Secinando Santos, and former Chiang Kai Shek star Eduard Tio.