Fans love Sarah Geronimo’s indignant statement

Aware of the massive corruption that is currently plaguing the country, Sarah Geronimo delivered a powerful statement that had the audience at UAAP Season 88 Opening Ceremony rejoicing.
“Hindi naman po lingid sa kaalaman natin na napakaraming nangyayaring kaguluhan, kasinungalingan, panloloko ang ginagawa sa ating bansa. Let us all be reminded na kayo, ang ating mga kabataan, kayo ang pag-asa ng ating bansa (It’s not unknown that there is so many chaos happening, lies, fraud that is done in our country. Let us be reminded that you, our youth, you are the hope in our country),” she initially said.
Geronimo is positive that the system of corruption will be flushed and will give way to renewed hope.
“One day, kayo ang magbabago ng bulok na sistema ng bansang ito. ‘Wag kayong mawalan ng pag-asa. Kumapit tayo sa hope. At patuloy na magtiwala na balang-araw, mababago rin ang bulok na sistema na ’yan. At uunlad din ang ating mahal na bansang Pilipinas (One day, you will change the rotten system of this country. Don’t lose hope. Let’s cling to hope. And trust that in the future, that rotten system will change. And our beloved country, the Philippines, will progress),” she added.
Geronimo’s performance and strong political message drew admiration from her multitude of fans.
“Loved your performance Ms. Sarah G! You stand tall with your honest insight on government issues on graft and corruption. God bless the Filipino people!”
“Thank you for using your voice. You are influential and a lot of people will be informed about our country’s situation. Forever a Queen and an icon! We love you, Sarah G!”
“You really make us proud, standing for being a Filipino..... for nothing. God bless!”
Stand-up comedians mount charity concert for Ate Gay
Stand-up comedian Ate Gay graced the fundraising event in his honor staged by fellow comedy bar performers at Clowns Republik.
In a short video posted on Reddit, Ate Gay was seen in what looked like a finale number as he sang “Handog,” which drew the comedy bar performers teary-eyed.
Ate Gay revealed in her interview on Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho, that he’s suffering from stage 4 cancer. Initially tested as benign, Ate Gay sought a second opinion, which confirmed a stage 4 diagnosis.
He unabashedly revealed that he experienced bleeding from the tumor as he was about to do a show in Canada.
“Mahirap ngayon ang lagay ko. May kanser ako, stage 4 daw,” Ate Gay said in the interview.
His case was so serious that his doctor said that surgery is no longer an option.
BGYO’s favorite songs
BGYO members Gelo, Akira, JL, Mikki and Nate are all primed to fire up the stage and showcase their growth in their first solo concert at the New Frontier Theater 4 October.
Ahead of their highly anticipated concert, the Filipino male group is also ready for new music with the Headlines extended play (EP), dropping on music streaming platforms on 25 September.
The EP features the previously released title track “Headlines,” the viral single “All These Ladies,” and exciting new songs “Dance With Me” and “Aloe Vera.”
In the media conference for their forthcoming concert, the group was asked what their favorite song was from their own recordings.
“Panahon because the lyrics are so beautiful, because it says, when you don’t like it to happen, just give it time. That’s what BGYO is today. We take time in what we’re doing. We’re not in a rush,” said.
Akira finds “Bulalakaw” as his favorite from their recordings, as “it’s like a manifestation. It’s like manifesting what you want to achieve in life. Let’s all manifest good things to happen to BGYO.”
“For me, it’s the Light. The meaning of the song still resonates with us as a group and as individuals. It talks about finding the light in the darkness, finding the dream and of course being the light for others,” Gelo said.
Nate considers “Everyday is Single” his favorite because “it’s my vibe. I’m just enjoying and having fun this time.”
“Trash is my favorite. It has magic as it sparks something new,” Mikki said.
BGYO continues to break into the global scene following their recent nomination as International Rising Artist in Brazil’s Breaktudo Awards 2025 and their performance at Summer Sonic Bangkok 2025, along with international artists like Alicia Keys, Black Eyed Peas and Camila Cabello.