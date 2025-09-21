DTI cracks down on subpar cement

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has inspected a local cement producer in Rizal province to ensure that building materials comply with its standards, amid the ongoing issue of the proliferation of substandard construction supplies, particularly in public infrastructure.

Trade Secretary Cristina Roque spearheaded the recent inspection at Republic Cement’s factory in Teresa, Rizal, as an industry benchmark as the DTI moves to update the national regulatory framework for cement to ensure the integrity of the country’s infrastructure.

During her visit, Roque emphasized the critical need to upgrade quality standards, given the country’s vulnerability to natural calamities.

“Given our country’s vulnerability to natural disasters, we must ensure that all construction materials, including cement, meet the highest quality and safety standards. This ensures the safety of the Filipinos, starting from the foundational materials of our homes and buildings,” Roque said.

Republic backs DTI move

For its part, Republic Cement expressed support for the DTI’s ongoing efforts to transition to updated cement standards covered by Department Administrative Order (DAO) 17-06:2017, or “The New Rules and Regulations Concerning the Mandatory Certification of Portland Cement and Blended Hydraulic Cement with Pozzolan.”

Recently, DTI’s Bureau of Philippine Standards (BPS) conducted public consultations on the draft Memorandum Circular amending DAO 17-06:2017 to include revisions on alkali content, processing addition, and testing methods, and require post-shipment inspection and complete product testing of cement.

To further refine the draft Memorandum Circular, a 60-day public commenting period has been opened, accessible on the BPS website, until 4 November 2025.

DTI-BPS noted a total of 179 active cement manufacturer licensees as of September 2025. This includes 95 for Portland cement, 81 for blended hydraulic cement, and 3 for masonry cement, all complying with the Philippine National Standards.

As the national standards body, the DTI-BPS is mandated to develop, promulgate, and implement standards for all products in the Philippines. The bureau continues to update and enhance its regulations to improve standardization, uphold product quality, and safeguard consumer welfare.