DPWH: Not a lost cause

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) sits at the heart of our country’s progress, and with Secretary Vince Dizon at the helm, we hope for its fullest potential to be realized in due time, once the ongoing controversies have been settled and subsided, once that day comes. DPWH is not a lost cause, and with enough political willpower, Secretary Dizon can pull the impossible before the end of the term of President Bongbong Marcos Jr., in 2028. The question: can he do it in three years?

The answer lies not in a lack of resources but in how those resources are managed. The DPWH has enough manpower and expertise, without a doubt. With an iron fist, Secretary Dizon was correct in having the top people submit their resignations. Next should be how they can rise from the ashes with the best people who can do the job, free from corruption and temptation.

Last Friday, I attended two conferences that centered on insurance, the industry of my business. In both, there was a lot of discussion on technology, particularly artificial intelligence (AI), and I can’t help but think these can change the game for DPWH.

Imagine if project prioritization were no longer subject to politics, but was instead determined by data. Further, through AI-powered geospatial mapping and predictive analytics, DPWH could identify which areas most urgently need infrastructure, such as flood-prone zones requiring protection, urban centers clogged with traffic, or rural communities cut off from markets. This would replace the old “palakasan system” with a transparent, evidence-based approach to deciding which projects to fund first.

Budgeting, too, can be revolutionized. AI can analyze decades of project cost data to flag overpriced proposals or unrealistic estimates. Dynamic modeling can run “what if” scenarios, ensuring that every peso is directed to projects with the greatest public benefit. This alone could save billions and free up funds instead for healthcare, education, and other pressing needs of the Filipino people.

Equally important, technology can overhaul the way the government screens and shortlists contractors. Not all companies have the capital, capacity, and capability to undertake multibillion-peso projects. AI-driven profiling can evaluate contractors’ financial strength, past performance, equipment resources, and track record in delivering quality projects on time.

Only those with proven competence would make the shortlist. And because the Government Procurement Law requires contractors to warrant their projects for years after completion, this filtering mechanism ensures that only firms capable of standing by their warranties will be trusted with taxpayer-funded works.

AI can also optimize the bidding calendar, prevent collusion by spotting suspicious patterns in bid submissions, and maintain an open-data dashboard for public scrutiny. The result? An agency that is not just more efficient, but also more credible. The challenge now is political will, and in Sec. Dizon we trust. Harnessing AI and digital innovation in public works isn’t about replacing people; rather, it’s about empowering them to make better decisions.