Discayas, Alcantara urged to 'tell all' at ICI

Senator Erwin Tulfo on Sunday, 21 September, urged couple-contractors Curlee Discaya and Sarah Discaya, as well as dismissed Bulacan First District Engineer Henry Alcantara, to disclose the high-ranking government officials allegedly involved in flood control anomalies before the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI).

This followed statements from Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong that former Assistant District Engineer Brice Hernandez had revealed sensitive information to the ICI.

"If they're afraid to tell everything to the Blue Ribbon, then they can do it at the ICI instead, because their statements there will be strictly confidential, but still under oath, of course," Tulfo said.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. recently established the ICI to investigate widespread corruption in the country’s infrastructure program, particularly in flood control. The ICI’s mandate is to determine who conspired to pocket hundreds of billions in flood control funds and to file the appropriate cases in court. Marcos vowed the ICI will spare no one, even friends, relatives, or allies of the administration.

Tulfo added that he hopes the ICI will expedite the filing of cases against those involved, noting that substantial evidence has already surfaced, including from Blue Ribbon Committee hearings.

"Let's just wait and see the results of the ICI's investigation on who will be charged in the flood control corruption," the senator said. "After all, the public already has an idea of who the high-ranking officials are behind this."