DILG presses LGUs to act swiftly as Nando becomes super typhoon

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) urged local officials to move quickly as Typhoon Nando intensified into a super typhoon on 21 September 2025 at 8 a.m.

DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla reminded local government units (LGUs) that early evacuation and critical safety protocols must be in place without delay.

“With Nando now stronger, LGUs must waste no time in moving families out of danger zones,” Remulla said. He added that “lives are at stake and that preemptive evacuation is no longer an option but an obligation of government and a responsibility of communities.”

The agency issued an advisory the day before, directing LGUs to prepare evacuation centers, impose liquor bans, enforce the no-sail policy, and initiate evacuations in storm surge, flood, and landslide-prone areas.

Remulla said the classification of Nando as a super typhoon makes “preemptive evacuation non-negotiable.”

Government coordination with Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Councils and local chief executives is ongoing to guarantee readiness at the barangay level.

The public was also reminded to follow PAGASA bulletins and LGU advisories. “What is needed is not only preparedness but immediate action,” Remulla said.