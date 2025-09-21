DHSUD readies shelter aid for ‘Mirasol’ and ‘Nando’

Government shelter clusters in Northern and Central Luzon have been activated by the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) to ensure readiness for the possible impact of the Southwest Monsoon and tropical cyclones “Mirasol” and “Nando”.

DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling said this is meant to keep the proactive stance of DHSUD Regional Offices (ROs), ensuring the immediate extension of shelter assistance to affected families at the earliest possible time when necessary.

"Alinsunod sa utos ng ating Pangulong Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., sisiguraduhin po natin ang ating kahandaan upang agarang makarating ang tulong sa ating mga kababayan sa oras ng pangangailangan," Secretary Aliling said. "DHSUD is ready to extend emergency response and humanitarian assistance as needed. Ang gusto po natin, mabilisang pagkilos upang tulungan ang mga maaring mabiktima ng kalamidad."

(In line with the directive of our President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., we will ensure our preparedness so that assistance can immediately reach our fellow citizens in times of need, DHSUD is ready to extend emergency response and humanitarian assistance as needed. What we want is swift action to help those who may be affected by calamities.)

On Saturday, DHSUD Assistant Secretary for Disaster Hernando Caraig Jr. issued a memorandum ordering DHSUD Regional Offices in Regions 1, 2, 3, 4A, 4B, 5, and the Cordillera Administrative Region to activate their respective shelter clusters. The directive was issued in line with the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council’s (NDRRMC) Memorandum No. 247, series of 2025. DHSUD is the head of the national government’s Shelter Cluster by virtue of NDRRMC Memorandum 01-2022.

In 2023, DHSUD launched the Integrated Disaster Shelter Assistance Program (IDSAP), which provides unconditional cash assistance to families with destroyed or damaged houses due to calamities, whether man-made or naturally induced. Apart from IDSAP, DHSUD has also distributed Housing Materials and Essentials (HOMEs) as immediate assistance to affected families.